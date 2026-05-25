REPORT ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

M/s KWICK FORENSIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED

To,

The Board of Directors

Kwick Forensic Solutions Limited.

New NO.12 Old No.11, East Park Road, Shenoy Nagar,

Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600030

Dear Sir,

Reference: Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of KWICK FORENSIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31,2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, the summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively, the "Restated Financial Information" or "Restated Financial Statement"), as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25-05-2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO).

2. These restated summary statement have been prepared in terms of the requirement of: -

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

3. The Companys management is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024 on the basis of notes to restatement in note IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The managements responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 22nd May 2025, in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. This Restated Financial information have been compiled by the management from the Audited financial statements of the

company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, which has been approved by

the Board of Directors.

a) We have audited the financial information of the company as at March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of Restated Audited Financial statements audited by an audit firm holding a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to proposed IPO.

b) Audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 25, 2026, July 24, 2025, September 5, 2024 respectively.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by us dated May 25, 2026, as at and July 24, 2025 for year ended on March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, as referred in Paragraph 5(a) above; and

b) Auditors Report issued by the Previous Auditor Ghewarchand Rathan Kumar dated September 05, 2024, for the year ended March 31, 2024 .

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that :

a) The "Restated Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31,2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Financial Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company as at for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31,2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Financial Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report

c) The "Restated Financial Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company as at for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31,2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Financial Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

d) The Restated Standalone Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) The Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any.>

f) The Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments.

g) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31,2024 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company.

i) Profits and losses have arrived after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

j) Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

k) There was no change in accounting policies, which need to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement, except:-

i. Accounting of retirement benefits was accounted on cash basis which is not as per AS-15 (Revised) "Employee benefits"; however during the restatement, the company has accounted such retirement benefits based on actuarial valuation report.

l) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement.

m) The Company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and

as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the

year ended on March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024 proposed to be included in the Red Herring Prospectus.

Particulars Annexure No. Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities 1 Restated Statement of Share Capital I.1 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses I.2 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings I.3 Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions I.4 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings I.5 Restated Statement of Trade Payable I.6 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities I.7 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions I.8 Restated Statement of Fixed Assets, Depreciations and Capital Work-in Progress I.9 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets I.10 Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances I.11 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investment I.12 Restated Statement of Inventories I.13 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable I.14 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent I.15 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets I.16 Restated Statement of Profit & Loss II Restated Statement of Revenue from operations II.1 Restated Statement of Other Income II.2 Restated Statement of Cost of Materials Consumed II.3 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories II.4 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses II.5 Restated Statement of Finance Costs II.6 Restated Statement of Depreciation and amortization expenses II.7 Restated Statement of Other Expenses II.8 Restated Statement of Current Tax II.9 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax II.10 Restated Statement of Earnings per share II.11 Other Annexures: Cash Flow Statement III Notes On Accounts Forming Part of Restated Financial Statements And Significant Accounting Policies IV Additional Regulatory Information V Restatement of mandatory accounting ratio VI Adjustments made in restated financial statements / regrouping notes VII Statement of Related Parties & Transactions VIII Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated IX Capitalisation Statement X

9. We, A B C D & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Previous Auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchange (BSE Limited) and Registrar of Companies, Chennai in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.