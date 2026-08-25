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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
16.87
2.11
1.93
0.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.53
25.79
7.93
3.5
Net Worth
41.4
27.9
9.86
3.83
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,878
|80.8
|1,27,652.02
|385.2
|0.23
|2,656.1
|692.92
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
MANIPALHOS
765.85
|225.91
|1,00,738.16
|115.53
|0
|1,048.3
|100.51
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,015
|135.15
|98,787.56
|167.6
|0.2
|782.92
|91.84
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
921.6
|349.09
|69,576.94
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
765.7
|215.69
|66,743.96
|-14.3
|0.23
|725.73
|53.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SHAMMER SARALAL SHAH
Whole-time Director
Neeraj Bakulesh Jhaveri
Non Executive Director
Sejal Shammer Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonia Vaid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Latha Venkatesh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Selvakumar Krithika
New #.12 Old #.11 Easr Park Rd,
Shenoy Nagar,
Tamil Nadu - 600030
Tel: +91 88071 10249
Website: https://kwickforensic.com/
Email: cs@kwickforensic.com
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Summary
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Reports by Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd
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