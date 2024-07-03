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Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Company Summary

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Summary

Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited was initially established as Indian Express Multi Media Limited in November 1993. Name of the Company was changed from Indian Express Multi Media Limited to ETT Limited in June 2007. The Company has obtained shareholders approval for the change of its name from ETT Limited to Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited with effect from May 15, 2025.

Initially, Company was engaged in in the business of development and management of Software Technology Centers, Multimedia Houses, Information Technology Parks and other related activities. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of social media marketing and management including to creating, managing, and optimizing social media accounts, developing and executing digital marketing strategies,content creation, social media advertising, influencer marketing, and audience engagement. It offer digital advertising services, including display advertising, video advertising, programmatic advertising, and media buying across social media platforms, websites, mobile applications, and other digital channels.

Apart from this, Company provide consulting, training, and advisory services in the areas of digital marketing, social media strategy, online branding, content marketing, and analytics to businesses and individuals. It develop, design, and maintain digital products, tools, and platforms, including content management systems, customer relationship management systems (CRM), Email marketing tools, and marketing automation systems for online and digital marketing. It carries on the business of online brand management and reputation management by monitoring and managing the digital presence and public perception of brands, businesses, and individuals on theinternet and social media platforms.

It create, manage, and distribute online content in the form of blogs, videos, podcasts, infographics, and other multimedia for the purpose of digital marketing, brand promotion, and online engagement.
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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