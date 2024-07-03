Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRealty
Open₹0.58
Prev. Close₹0.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹0.58
Day's Low₹0.58
52 Week's High₹4.28
52 Week's Low₹0.61
Book Value₹4.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.82
P/E20.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
26.96
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.23
25.73
24
15.51
Net Worth
62.19
36.1
34.37
25.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.88
3.02
2.8
3.11
yoy growth (%)
-4.69
7.95
-9.84
-22.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.61
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.4
-0.65
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.33
-3.64
0.15
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.63
-1.96
-2.16
Tax paid
0
0.25
0.52
-0.19
Working capital
-0.04
-1.65
0.33
-1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.69
7.95
-9.84
-22.74
Op profit growth
224.98
-141.13
-189.09
78.33
EBIT growth
-182.85
-77.86
-1,294.3
-114.91
Net profit growth
-103.98
-65.35
7,659.38
-96.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
44.73
35.04
40.56
43.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.73
35.04
40.56
43.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.83
Other Income
1.07
0.7
0.41
154.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Juhi Khandelwal
Additional Director
Ami Priyank Bhanshali
Additional Director
Kishanbhai Parmar
Additional Director
Mehul Suthar
Additional Executive Director
Urmila Malviya
No 17 Hemkunt Colony,
New Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-011-46567575
Website: http://www.ettgroup.in
Email: secretarial@ettgroup.in; info@ettgroup.in
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82
Website: -
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited was initially established as Indian Express Multi Media Limited in November 1993. Name of the Company was changed from Indian Express Multi Media Limited to ETT Lim...
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Reports by Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd
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