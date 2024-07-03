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Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Share Price Live

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0.58
(-4.92%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0.58
  • Day's High0.58
  • 52 Wk High4.28
  • Prev. Close0.61
  • Day's Low0.58
  • 52 Wk Low 0.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E20.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.68
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹0.58

Prev. Close

₹0.61

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.69

Day's High

₹0.58

Day's Low

₹0.58

52 Week's High

₹4.28

52 Week's Low

₹0.61

Book Value

₹4.68

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.82

P/E

20.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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5 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

10 May 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

26.96

10.37

10.37

10.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.23

25.73

24

15.51

Net Worth

62.19

36.1

34.37

25.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.88

3.02

2.8

3.11

yoy growth (%)

-4.69

7.95

-9.84

-22.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.61

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.4

-0.65

-0.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.33

-3.64

0.15

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.63

-1.96

-2.16

Tax paid

0

0.25

0.52

-0.19

Working capital

-0.04

-1.65

0.33

-1.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.69

7.95

-9.84

-22.74

Op profit growth

224.98

-141.13

-189.09

78.33

EBIT growth

-182.85

-77.86

-1,294.3

-114.91

Net profit growth

-103.98

-65.35

7,659.38

-96.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

44.73

35.04

40.56

43.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.73

35.04

40.56

43.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.83

Other Income

1.07

0.7

0.41

154.86

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Juhi Khandelwal

Additional Director

Ami Priyank Bhanshali

Additional Director

Kishanbhai Parmar

Additional Director

Mehul Suthar

Additional Executive Director

Urmila Malviya

Registered Office

No 17 Hemkunt Colony,

New Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-011-46567575

Website: http://www.ettgroup.in

Email: secretarial@ettgroup.in; info@ettgroup.in

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited was initially established as Indian Express Multi Media Limited in November 1993. Name of the Company was changed from Indian Express Multi Media Limited to ETT Lim...
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Reports by Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd share price today?

The Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd is ₹7.82 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd is 20.33 and 0.13 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd is ₹0.61 and ₹4.28 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd?

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.59%, 3 Years at -58.33%, 1 Year at -85.75%, 6 Month at -35.79%, 3 Month at -31.46% and 1 Month at -26.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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