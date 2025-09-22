AGM 22/09/2025 The Board approved day, date, time and venue of the 32nd AGM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India as follows Outcome of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 22nd September, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.09.2025) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report of AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025)