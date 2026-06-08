Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.33
-3.64
0.15
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.63
-1.96
-2.16
Tax paid
0
0.25
0.52
-0.19
Working capital
-0.04
-1.65
0.33
-1.18
Other operating items
Operating
-1.5
-4.36
-4.74
-3.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-8.13
Free cash flow
-1.5
-4.36
-4.73
-11.51
Equity raised
31.24
36.65
46.13
36.15
Investing
-1.4
1.28
-0.22
-1.19
Financing
-2.99
-0.89
-0.12
8.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.35
32.67
41.05
32.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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