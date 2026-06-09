Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
26.96
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.23
25.73
24
15.51
Net Worth
62.19
36.1
34.37
25.88
Minority Interest
Debt
1.88
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
2.28
Total Liabilities
64.07
36.1
34.39
28.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
27.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.05
1.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.46
1.1
4.8
Networking Capital
54.13
35.61
32.11
-5.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
54.5
35.64
32.17
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
0
0
-0.35
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.03
-0.06
-6.11
Cash
9.88
0.04
0.12
0.03
Total Assets
64.07
36.11
34.38
28.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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