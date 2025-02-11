8:5 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ETT LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ETT LIMITED (537707) RECORD DATE 11/02/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 5 per Share on Rights Basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/02/2025 DR-819/2024-2025 *As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.15/- is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2025)