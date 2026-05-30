Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Annual Year ended 31st March 2026

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 19 May 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve to transacted the following businesses Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Postponement of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited which was to be held today i.e. Wednesday, 20th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026) Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on today i.e Thursday, 21st May, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.05.2026)

Board Meeting 7 May 2026 5 May 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve following businesses Related to Appointment of Directors Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited held today i.e. Thursday 07th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.05.2026)

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2026 25 Feb 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Monday 2nd March 2026 for deciding Issue Price and other terms of the Rights Issue. postponement of the meeting of the right issue committee of Laddu Gopal online services limited which was to be held today i.e,Monday,March 02,2026. In furtherance to our earlier letter dated February 25, 2026, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company was scheduled to be held on March 02, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve fixing record date, Issue price, entitlement ratio and other terms and conditions related to right issue, in relation to the Rights Issue as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on February 23, 2026. As the in-principle approval from the Stock Exchange w.r.t. above said Rights Issue is under process as of now, the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee which was scheduled to be held on March 02, 2026 is now postponed and will be held within next working day post receipt of in-principle approval letter from the stock exchange for the abovementioned rights issue. You are requested to please take the same in your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.03.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Inter-alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment, right issue, QIPs, ADR GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof, in one or more trenches; 2. To consider any other matter, with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited held today i.e. Monday, February 23, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.02.2026)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2026 21 Jan 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday January 27th 2026 Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Postponement and Rescheduling of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.01.2026) Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Postponement and rescheduling of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.01.2026) Intimation of Cancellation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 02nd February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with Limited review report (Financial Results) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 19.01.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 5 Dec 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited held on today i.e Friday 5th December 2025.

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 along with Limited review report (Financial Results). Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2025) Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Postponement of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025) Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited review report and Increase in the authorize share capital of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19..11.2025) Clarification on Non- Disclosure of Reasons for Delay in Submission of Financial Results For Half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2025. other matters Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2025 14 Jun 2025