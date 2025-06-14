Outcome of Board Meeting of ETT Limited (the Company)held on Saturday,10th May 2025 Fixed the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 2/- each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.06.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LADDU GOPAL ONLINE SERVICES LTD (537707) RECORD DATE 24.06.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 24/06/2025 DR-658/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE546I01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 24/06/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. Trading Members are requested to note that the Trading in the Scrip is currently Restricted due to Surveillance Measure. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.06.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250619-3 dated June 19, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code LADDU GOPAL ONLINE SERVICES LIMITED (537707) New ISIN No. INE546I01025 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 24-06-2025 (DR- 658/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.06.2025)