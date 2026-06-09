Lake Shore Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.71
15.98
15.32
14.74
Net Worth
20.21
19.48
18.82
18.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
Total Liabilities
20.21
19.49
18.84
18.27
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.1
0.15
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
6.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
1.18
1.15
0.94
0.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
-0.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.61
1.56
1.33
0.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.34
-0.32
-0.18
Cash
18.94
18.24
17.75
10.77
Total Assets
20.21
19.49
18.85
18.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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