Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹57.53
Prev. Close₹60.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.35
Day's High₹66.07
Day's Low₹57.53
52 Week's High₹121.33
52 Week's Low₹55.45
Book Value₹58.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.77
P/E132.36
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.71
15.98
15.32
14.74
Net Worth
20.21
19.48
18.82
18.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
5.3
0.71
1.7
yoy growth (%)
-98.72
640.93
-57.93
0
Raw materials
-0.06
-3.82
-0.6
-1.05
As % of sales
96.47
72.09
84.46
62.2
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
1.69
0.14
0.58
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0.02
-0.64
-0.15
-0.15
Working capital
0.12
5.35
1.68
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.72
640.93
-57.93
0
Op profit growth
-163.96
-641.33
-196.26
-145.53
EBIT growth
-95.31
972.33
-73.51
571.84
Net profit growth
-90.34
-27.28
-166.01
-1,612.77
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
BHAIRAVI CHANDRAKANT GOSWAMI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chandan Hiralal Prajapati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Ghanashyam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Singh
Independent Director
NARENDRA KUMAR VERMA
23 2nd floor North West Avenue,
Club Road West Punjabi Bagh,
New Delhi - 110026
Tel: -
Website: http://www.mahaanfoods.com
Email: shubhamjain@mahaanfoods.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Lake Shore Realty Limited was originally incorporated as Himachal Milk Products Limited on March 13, 1987. Name of the Company was changed to Mahaan Foods Limited and has altered a change in name to L...
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Reports by Lake Shore Realty Ltd
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