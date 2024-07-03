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Lake Shore Realty Ltd Share Price Live

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62.21
(3.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.53
  • Day's High66.07
  • 52 Wk High121.33
  • Prev. Close60.07
  • Day's Low57.53
  • 52 Wk Low 55.45
  • Turnover (lac)2.35
  • P/E132.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.2
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lake Shore Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹57.53

Prev. Close

₹60.07

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.35

Day's High

₹66.07

Day's Low

₹57.53

52 Week's High

₹121.33

52 Week's Low

₹55.45

Book Value

₹58.2

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.77

P/E

132.36

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Lake Shore Realty Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Lake Shore Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Lake Shore Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 83.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Lake Shore Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.71

15.98

15.32

14.74

Net Worth

20.21

19.48

18.82

18.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

5.3

0.71

1.7

yoy growth (%)

-98.72

640.93

-57.93

0

Raw materials

-0.06

-3.82

-0.6

-1.05

As % of sales

96.47

72.09

84.46

62.2

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.12

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

1.69

0.14

0.58

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0.02

-0.64

-0.15

-0.15

Working capital

0.12

5.35

1.68

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.72

640.93

-57.93

0

Op profit growth

-163.96

-641.33

-196.26

-145.53

EBIT growth

-95.31

972.33

-73.51

571.84

Net profit growth

-90.34

-27.28

-166.01

-1,612.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

Lake Shore Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lake Shore Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

BHAIRAVI CHANDRAKANT GOSWAMI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chandan Hiralal Prajapati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Ghanashyam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Singh

Independent Director

NARENDRA KUMAR VERMA

Registered Office

23 2nd floor North West Avenue,

Club Road West Punjabi Bagh,

New Delhi - 110026

Tel: -

Website: http://www.mahaanfoods.com

Email: shubhamjain@mahaanfoods.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Lake Shore Realty Limited was originally incorporated as Himachal Milk Products Limited on March 13, 1987. Name of the Company was changed to Mahaan Foods Limited and has altered a change in name to L...
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Reports by Lake Shore Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lake Shore Realty Ltd share price today?

The Lake Shore Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lake Shore Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lake Shore Realty Ltd is ₹21.77 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lake Shore Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lake Shore Realty Ltd is 132.36 and 1.07 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lake Shore Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lake Shore Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lake Shore Realty Ltd is ₹55.45 and ₹121.33 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lake Shore Realty Ltd?

Lake Shore Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.17%, 3 Years at 25.84%, 1 Year at -10.31%, 6 Month at -27.40%, 3 Month at -18.68% and 1 Month at -7.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lake Shore Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lake Shore Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.45 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 83.37 %

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