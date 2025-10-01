The Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2024-25, including the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 30, 12.00 p.m (IST) through Video Conferencing is attached herewith. Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company Summary of Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report on e-voting for 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)