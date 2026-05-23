|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Audited Results Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. To Consider and Approve Audited standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. ii. To Consider and approve appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company. iii. To Consider and approve appointment of CS Dipti Dharmesh Zaveri, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. iv. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Considered and Approved Standalone Financials along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 15th May, 2026
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Realty Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th February 2026 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: i. To approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2025. ii. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Quarterly Results ended for 31st December, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Realty Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th November 2025 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: i. To Consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review report thereon. ii. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Himanshu Joshi as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. iii. To consider and approve appointment of CS Ankit Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. iv. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2025 approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Recommendation of PGS & Associates, Chartered Accountants to be appointed as Statutory Auditors for a term of 5 years subject to Members Approval.
|Board Meeting
|4 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Change in Directors and KMPs
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2025
|3 Jul 2025
|Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.