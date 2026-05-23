Board Meeting 23 May 2026 18 May 2026

Audited Results Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. To Consider and Approve Audited standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. ii. To Consider and approve appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company. iii. To Consider and approve appointment of CS Dipti Dharmesh Zaveri, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. iv. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Considered and Approved Standalone Financials along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)

Board Meeting 15 May 2026 15 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 15th May, 2026

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Realty Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th February 2026 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: i. To approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2025. ii. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Quarterly Results ended for 31st December, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Lake Shore Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Realty Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th November 2025 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: i. To Consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review report thereon. ii. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Himanshu Joshi as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. iii. To consider and approve appointment of CS Ankit Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. iv. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2025 approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Recommendation of PGS & Associates, Chartered Accountants to be appointed as Statutory Auditors for a term of 5 years subject to Members Approval.

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Change in Directors and KMPs

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 3 Jul 2025