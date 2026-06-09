Landmark Global Learning Ltd Management Discussions

ABOUT LANDMARK GLOBAL LEARNING LIMITED

LANDMARK GLOBAL LEARNING LIMITED is the Best Study Visa Consultants in Chandigarh for Students who want to Study in the Abroad. The company specializes in providing, education consultancy, IELTS Training, Career Counselling, and Post landing services, post study work, scholarships and so on. The company provides a comprehensive range of services aimed at securely handling visa applications and issuing visas. We have forwarded a number of students to various colleges in areas like the US, Australia, United Kingdom & New Zealand. No matter where we live, we must value our education system so that it helps us in providing the best knowledge to the students. We provide the excellent education, services as well as knowledge to the students.

The company s strengths lie in its global presence, expertise in visa processing, strategic partnerships, technology integration, and customer satisfaction. Opportunities for Landmark Global Learning Limited include expansion into new markets, diversification of services, and digital transformation initiatives. However, the company also faces challenges such as competitive pressure, geopolitical risks, technological disruptions, and economic uncertainty.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Driven by the growing ambitions of Indian youth and professionals to study, work, and settle overseas, the immigration and international education consultancy industry in India has shown consistent growth. Its trajectory is closely linked to foreign policy changes, evolving visa norms, and international geopolitical trends.

The global immigration services industry continues to evolve amid shifting geopolitical landscapes, demographic trends, and regulatory changes. Increased labour mobility, demand for skilled migration, and international education are key drivers shaping industry dynamics, international education are key drivers shaping industry dynamics.

In Financial Year 2024-2025, the sector experienced regulatory uncertainty and adverse policy modifications across major destination countries, tighter visa norms and a contraction in student, Immigration, and work visa volumes directly impacted the addressable market. "While the industry s top-line growth slowed, intensifying competition and narrowing margins underscored the need for strategic differentiation and operational efficiency."

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Strengths

Advanced Technology Integration

On-going investment in digital tools and automation enhances processing efficiency, service innovation, and operational agility ?€” keeping the company ahead of evolving industry standards.

Customer-Centric Approach

With a strong emphasis on timely, accurate, and accessible services, Landmark has built a reputation for reliability and high customer satisfaction.

Extensive Global Footprint

Landmark Global Learning Limited operates across multiple countries, enabling it to serve a wide range of clients through a robust network of offices and service centres.

Specialized Visa Processing Expertise

The company possesses deep experience in handling complex visa processes, including document verification, biometric enrolment, and customer support ?€” ensuring efficient and dependable service delivery.

Strong Institutional Partnerships:

Strategic collaborations with government entities, diplomatic missions, and regulatory bodies bolster the company s credibility and market presence.

Opportunities

Service Diversification:

Expanding into adjacent offerings ?€” such as travel insurance, consular services, or premium travel support ?€” can unlock new revenue streams and reduce dependence on visa processing alone.

Market Expansion:

There is strong potential to enter new geographic regions, particularly emerging markets witnessing a surge in demand for visa and immigration services.

Threats

Technological Disruption:

Innovations such as AI, blockchain, and process automation may reshape traditional visa processing models. A lack of timely adaptation could impact business sustainability.

Economic Volatility:

Global economic slowdowns, currency instability, or crises like pandemics can suppress international travel, directly affecting service demand and financial performance.

Rising Competitive Pressure:

The visa outsourcing sector is highly competitive, which may lead to pricing pressures, reduced margins, and challenges in maintaining long-term contracts.

Geopolitical and Policy Risks:

Unpredictable diplomatic shifts, immigration policy changes, or cross-border tensions can disrupt operations and reduce service demand in certain regions.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The future outlook for our company remains strong as global mobility continues to rebound and evolve in an increasingly interconnected world. With rising demand for skilled migration, international education, and business relocation services, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Our focus in the coming year will be on expanding our digital capabilities to enhance client experience, streamline application processes, and ensure data security. As governments adopt more digitized and complex immigration systems, our commitment to staying ahead of regulatory changes and technological trends will allow us to deliver agile, compliant, and efficient services. We also plan to grow our geographic footprint through targeted expansion into high-potential markets and to diversify our offerings by introducing value-added services such as settlement support and legal compliance consulting. Guided by our principles of ethical practice and client-first service, we remain confident in our ability to achieve sustainable growth, adapt to shifting global immigration trends, and continue providing trusted solutions to individuals, families, and corporate clients alike.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The principal risks facing the Company are inherent to the nature of the immigration services industry. These include, but are not limited to, sudden changes in immigration laws, regulations, and policy frameworks implemented by host countries; potential resurgence of global health crises or other unforeseen emergencies that may impact cross-border mobility; and reliance on third-party associates and vendors for the delivery of certain ancillary services. To address these challenges, the Company has implemented a comprehensive risk management framework designed to proactively identify, monitor, and mitigate potential risks. This framework is reviewed and updated regularly to ensure responsiveness to evolving external conditions, regulatory developments, and operational dependencies, thereby safeguarding the Company s service continuity and long-term sustainability.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has established robust internal financial controls that are commensurate with its size and scale of operations. These controls are designed to ensure the safeguarding of assets, the accuracy and integrity of financial records, and that all transactions are properly authorized, recorded, and reported. The effectiveness of the internal control systems is assessed at regular intervals through systematic reviews conducted by the Internal Auditor and oversight by the Audit Committee. This ongoing evaluation helps ensure that the controls remain effective, responsive to the evolving business environment, and aligned with best governance practices.

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS (IN LAKHS)

The Company posted a t otal income of ?‚? 3990.96 lakhs for FY 2024 - 25, representing a increase of approximately 7.7% over the previous year. Revenue from operations increased, due to income from IPO proceeds.

Operating expenses and employee costs increased, reflecting inflationary wage hikes and provisions, notably a substantial provision for gratuity in alignment with actuarial valuation standards 2218.46 lakhs as of 31st March 2025.

Reserves and Surplus : Increased due to receipt of securities premium from IPO.

Cash and Bank Balances : Significant increase to ?‚? 959.23 lakhs as of year-end, mainly due to unutilized IPO proceeds placed in fixed deposits.

Current Ratio: Improved to 4.19 (previous year: 2.06 ), reflecting higher liquidity from IPO proceeds.

Debt-Equity Ratio : It is Nil (previous year: 0.01), on account of significant repayment of debt using IPO funds. The Company continues to uphold its reputation for ethical and transparent practices, thereby maintaining its status as a trusted service provider in this sector.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company regards its human resources as a vital asset and continues to prioritize the development, up skilling, and retention of a competent and motivated workforce. During the year under review, the Company maintained cordial and harmonious relations between management and employees, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment. Ongoing training initiatives and employee engagement programs remain central to the Company s human capital strategy, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and enhancing overall productivity.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Detailed working of ratios is as per the financial statements and applicable regulatory requirements.

Detailed working of ratios is as per the financial statements and applicable regulatory requirements.

AREA OF ACTIVITIES

The Company is operating under a single segment that is Immigration Consultancy Services; and Overseas Education Advisory Services. Both activities have contributed positively to the revenue streams during the period under review, with immigration consulting continuing as the major revenue driver.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report describing the Company s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions may constitute " forward-looking statements " within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to economic, regulatory, market risks and future events beyond the Company s control.

The above Management Discussion and Analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company s audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2025 and notes thereon, and is prepared in compliance with a