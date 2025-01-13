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Landmark Global Learning Ltd Share Price Live

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16.95
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open18
  • Day's High18
  • 52 Wk High77.76
  • Prev. Close17.84
  • Day's Low16.95
  • 52 Wk Low 16.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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Landmark Global Learning Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

₹18

Prev. Close

₹17.84

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.25

Day's High

₹18

Day's Low

₹16.95

52 Week's High

₹77.76

52 Week's Low

₹16.5

Book Value

₹36.95

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Landmark Global Learning Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Landmark Global Learning Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Landmark Global Learning Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.44%

Non-Promoter- 3.36%

Institutions: 3.36%

Non-Institutions: 24.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Landmark Global Learning Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.61

15.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.39

21.73

25.62

21.19

Net Worth

84

36.74

25.63

21.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Landmark Global Learning Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Physicswallah Ltd

PWL

105.4

030,141.16-131.760735.9417.87

Crizac Ltd

CRIZAC

210.75

22.093,687.7637.643.868.331.72

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

SEIL

177.55

02,858.561.2606.294.7

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

224.3

393.512,160.47-3.2604.94126.42

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

SCILAL

44.63

71.982,078.86-0.8405.8164.5

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Landmark Global Learning Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Jasmeet Singh Bhatia

E D & Wholetime Director

Richa Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amit Kumar Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manu Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Taranjit Singh Bharaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Simran Bhatia

Registered Office

Sco #.95 97 2nd Flr Sector 17D,

Chandigarh - 160017

Tel: +91 90410 88824

Website: http://www.landmarkimmigration.com

Email: investors.landmarkimmigration@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Landmark Global Learning Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Immigration Consultants Private Limited dated October 5, 2010 with the Deputy Registrar of Companies Punjab, Himachal Pradesh a...
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Reports by Landmark Global Learning Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Landmark Global Learning Ltd share price today?

The Landmark Global Learning Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Global Learning Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Global Learning Ltd is ₹34.93 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Landmark Global Learning Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Global Learning Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Landmark Global Learning Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Global Learning Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Global Learning Ltd is ₹16.5 and ₹77.76 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Landmark Global Learning Ltd?

Landmark Global Learning Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -73.69%, 6 Month at -68.90%, 3 Month at -30.62% and 1 Month at -22.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Landmark Global Learning Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Landmark Global Learning Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.44 %
Institutions - 3.37 %
Public - 24.19 %

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