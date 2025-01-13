Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEducation
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹17.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.25
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹16.95
52 Week's High₹77.76
52 Week's Low₹16.5
Book Value₹36.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.61
15.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.39
21.73
25.62
21.19
Net Worth
84
36.74
25.63
21.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Physicswallah Ltd
PWL
105.4
|0
|30,141.16
|-131.76
|0
|735.94
|17.87
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
210.75
|22.09
|3,687.76
|37.64
|3.8
|68.3
|31.72
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
SEIL
177.55
|0
|2,858.56
|1.26
|0
|6.29
|4.7
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
224.3
|393.51
|2,160.47
|-3.26
|0
|4.94
|126.42
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
44.63
|71.98
|2,078.86
|-0.84
|0
|5.81
|64.5
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Jasmeet Singh Bhatia
E D & Wholetime Director
Richa Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amit Kumar Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manu Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Taranjit Singh Bharaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Simran Bhatia
Sco #.95 97 2nd Flr Sector 17D,
Chandigarh - 160017
Tel: +91 90410 88824
Website: http://www.landmarkimmigration.com
Email: investors.landmarkimmigration@gmail.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Landmark Global Learning Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Immigration Consultants Private Limited dated October 5, 2010 with the Deputy Registrar of Companies Punjab, Himachal Pradesh a...
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Reports by Landmark Global Learning Ltd
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