Landmark Global Learning Ltd Summary

Landmark Global Learning Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Immigration Consultants Private Limited dated October 5, 2010 with the Deputy Registrar of Companies Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited on June 20, 2024 and further has been changed from Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited to Landmark Global Learning Limited on June 16, 2025, following the issuance of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab & Chandigarh. The Company is the Best Study Visa Consultants in Chandigarh for Students who want to Study in the Abroad. It specializes in providing, education consultancy, IELTS Training, Career Counselling, and Post landing services, post study work, scholarships and so on.



It provides a comprehensive range of services aimed at securely handling visa applications and issuing visas. Company offer an integrated Global Consultancy Services which includes (i) Global Education Consultancy (GEC) services to students, aspiring to build career abroad majorly in Canada and (ii) Immigration Consultancy (IC) Services for Tourist/Business and application for Permanent Residency (PR). Within GEC, the Company assist students in making smarter educational decisions and within IC, it assist customers in making visa application for tourist/business purpose; who are eligible to obtain a PR in that respective country.



The Company, promoted by Mr. Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Ms. Richa Arora, offers a comprehensive range of professional programs in global education consultancy which includes a) Education Consultancy b) Education Loan Guidance and Scholarships c) Admission application Formalities, d) Training for Language Proficiency Tests, e) Study/Schooling Visa etc., Also, it provide Admission support to students right from the time when they enroll with them.Immigration Consultancy services includes a) Tourist/Business Visa Services b) Permanent Residency Services.



The Company provide consultancy services to customers right from the time while they provide their preferences to travel or to settle in a particular country. It provide them service including detailed consultancy on identifying the right time to travel, destination of travel, the type of documents in the visa process for tourist/business purpose and for permanent residency purpose. The Company issued 56,00,000 equity shares having the face value of Rs 10 per share via its initial public offering by raising Rs 40.32 crores in January, 2025.