iifl-logo

Landmark Global Learning Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
17.3
(2.06%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Landmark Global Learning Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.61

15.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.39

21.73

25.62

21.19

Net Worth

84

36.74

25.63

21.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.74

2.51

5.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

84

37.48

28.14

26.47

Fixed Assets

14.65

13.64

12.99

14.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.16

8.91

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0.2

0.26

0.21

Networking Capital

20.34

7.68

5.82

2.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.51

5.06

0.34

0.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.35

9.45

13.6

11.98

Sundry Creditors

-0.6

-0.64

-1.31

-2.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.92

-6.19

-6.81

-7.57

Cash

9.59

7.05

9.07

9.77

Total Assets

83.99

37.48

28.14

26.45

Landmark Global Learning Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Landmark Global Learning Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.