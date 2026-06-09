Landmark Global Learning Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.61
15.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.39
21.73
25.62
21.19
Net Worth
84
36.74
25.63
21.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.74
2.51
5.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
84
37.48
28.14
26.47
Fixed Assets
14.65
13.64
12.99
14.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.16
8.91
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.2
0.26
0.21
Networking Capital
20.34
7.68
5.82
2.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.51
5.06
0.34
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.35
9.45
13.6
11.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.6
-0.64
-1.31
-2.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.92
-6.19
-6.81
-7.57
Cash
9.59
7.05
9.07
9.77
Total Assets
83.99
37.48
28.14
26.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.