To

The Board of Directors,

Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Annual Financial Results of Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited ("the Company"), for the year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; and

give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Accounting Standards ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Result:

This Statement, which includes the Standalone financial results is the responsibility of the Companys Board of Directors, and has been approved by them for the issuance. The Statement has been compiled from the related audited standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. This responsibility includes preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2025 that give a true and fair view of financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the company in accordance with the Accounting Standards specified Section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant rules issued thereafter and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application

of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the statement, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statement in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosure made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related

disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate evidence regarding the financial information of the company to express an opinion on the statement.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure " A " , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in " Annexure B ".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under audit.

FOR SUKHPAL SINGH & CO.

(Chartered Accountants) Firm Registration No. 032318N

Date : 30.05.2025 SUKHPAL SINGH

Place : Ludhiana Proprietor

UDIN : 25527906BMLAEM4065

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditor s Report under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March 2025

To

The Members of LANDMARK IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS LIMITED

(a) (A) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments ;

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of fixed assets.

(B) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets ;

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at Reasonable intervals: whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

Pursuant to the company s programme of verifying fixed assets in a phased manner, physical verification of fixed assets was conducted during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, if not, provide the details thereof in the format below:-

According to the information and explanations given to us title deeds of following immovable properties, classified as fixed assets, are not held in the name of the company.

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In 000s) Whether held in the name of promoter/director Property held since which date Reason for not being held min the name of the company Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil -

(whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer ; specify the amount of change, if change is

10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets;

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements;

According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

As the nature of business of the company is of service provider, hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, if not, give details;

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 crores, by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, if so,-

whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate-

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Not applicable

the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Not Applicable

whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company s interest;

Not applicable

in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular;

Not Applicable

if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest;

Not Applicable

whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans];

Not Applicable

whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

Not Applicable

in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, whether provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with, if not, provide the details thereof;

According to the information and explanations given to us the company while doing transaction for loans investments, guarantees, and security has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013.

in respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, where applicable, have been complied with, if not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; if an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained;

As per information and explanation given to us the company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act, 2013.

(a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated;

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities like ESI, Provident Fund and GST. As on March 31, 2025 and amount of Rs.1.29 lakhs is pending since more than six months of Punjab State Development tax.

where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned (a mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute);

According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding on the company as on 31.03.2025.

whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year;

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) that is not recorded in the books of account.

(a) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender,

According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the books of accounts examined by us the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

(b) whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated;

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short- term basis which have been utilised for long-term purposes.

whether the company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(a) whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised, if not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported;

During the financial year Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE SME Platform on 23rd Jan 2025, company has raised and amount of Rs. 4032.00 Lakhs against issue of 56,00,000 equity shares if Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 62/- each. According to the information and explanation given to us , the company has utilized the money raised by way of Initial Public offer for the purpose for which they were raised and unutilized amount as on 31.03.2025 has been parked in Fixed Deposits with Banks. The Company did not raise any money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

(b) whether the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, if not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance;

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(a) whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, if yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated;

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company;

As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(a) whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability;

Since the company is not a Nidhi company, therefore this clause is not applicable.

whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent. unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability;

Not Applicable

whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof;

Not Applicable

whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the

details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

The requirement to appoint an internal auditor became applicable to the company upon its listing on the BSE SME Platform on 23rd January 2025. In compliance with this requirement, the company appointed an internal auditor for the financial year 2024 - 25 on 30th May 2025.

(b) whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

As the internal auditor was appointed on 30th May 2025, the internal audit report for the financial year 2024 - 25 is yet to come.

whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with;

According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the record of the company, the company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(a) whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and if so, whether the registration has been obtained;

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934.

whether the company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

whether the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, if so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria;

The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group;

As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, if so, state the amount of cash losses;

The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year

whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, if so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(a) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section

(5) of section 135 of the said Act;

During the financial year company has paid an amount of Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in the Prime Minister s National Relief Fund as required under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 out of total CSR liability outstanding.

(b) whether any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

On 30.04.2025 Company has transferred unspent amount of FY 2024-25 to a special account opened with ICICI Bank Limited in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said act.

whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, if yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks

The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of this Clause are not applicable to the Company.

FOR SUKHPAL SINGH & CO.

(Chartered Accountants)

Firm Registration No. 032318N

Date : 30.05.2025 SUKHPAL SINGH

Place : Ludhiana Proprietor

Membership No: 527906

UDIN : 25527906BMLAEM4065

Statements of LANDMARK IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LANDMARK IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS LIMITED as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR SUKHPAL SINGH & CO.

(Chartered Accountants)

Firm Registration No. 032318N

Date : 30.05.2025 SUKHPAL SINGH

Place : Ludhiana Proprietor

Membership No: 527906

UDIN : 25527906BMLAEM4065