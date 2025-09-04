|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|10 Sep 2025
|AGM 30/09/2025 Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please fin enclosed herewith Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of 15th AGM for the financial year 2024-2025.The same has been sent through electronic mode whose email addresses are registered with the Company/RTA/Depositories. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Company at https://landmarkglobal.co.in/ (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2025) Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2025) Outcome/ summary of the proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)
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