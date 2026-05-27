|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Landmark Global Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Landmark Global Learning Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for Half Year and Financial Year Ended 31st March 2026 and to take up other allied matters. Board of Directors of Landmark Global Learning Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2026, has considered and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2025
|5 Dec 2025
|Appointment of Mr. Mihai Ivanof as Director- Global Strategy of the Company to look after the global affairs of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Landmark Global Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Landmark Global Learning Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Unaudited Financial Results (standalone) for the half year ended 30th September 2025, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone ) for the half year ended 30th September 2025 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
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