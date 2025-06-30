Outcome of Board meeting held on June 26, 2025 Book Closure and Record Date for AGM Notice of Shareholder Meeting (AGM) to be held on July 25, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2025) Proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25.07.2025) Scrutinizers Report for 23rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.07.2025)