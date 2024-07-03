Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹0.89
Prev. Close₹0.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.02
Day's High₹0.89
Day's Low₹0.88
52 Week's High₹1.74
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹1.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.55
P/E87
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
141.07
141.07
141.07
94.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.49
31.19
29.91
74.36
Net Worth
173.56
172.26
170.98
168.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.53
9.4
20.38
30.62
yoy growth (%)
-19.83
-53.86
-33.42
-23.69
Raw materials
-6.34
-8.1
-12.63
-27.26
As % of sales
84.15
86.12
61.97
89.04
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.63
-1.36
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.26
0.14
3.83
0.23
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.01
-1.11
-0.12
Working capital
-105.58
85.78
-3.08
56.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.83
-53.86
-33.42
-23.69
Op profit growth
-52.28
-173.31
319.35
-27.11
EBIT growth
-207.23
-95.66
385.21
-38.04
Net profit growth
-353.53
-94.98
2,295.15
-70.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
7.3
13.63
2.58
6.56
8.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.3
13.63
2.58
6.56
8.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.11
5.22
3.42
3.14
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,970
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,090.5
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.55
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.54
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
414.9
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Lakhmendra Khurana
Whole-time Director
Arpit Khurana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilam Bihani
Independent Director
Shweta Mundra
Executive Director
Jasman Singh Chadha
Executive Director
Ankit Mehra
Additional Director
Arihant Bhansali
Additional Director
Daksha Nag
Additional Director
Hema Sadnan
31-A Laxmi Industrial Estate,
New Link Road Andheri(West),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-40309898
Website: http://www.excel-infoways.com
Email: cs@excel-infoways.com; lkhurana@excel-infoways.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ex...
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Reports by Landsmill Green Limited
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