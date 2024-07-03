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Landsmill Green Limited Share Price Live

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0.89
(2.30%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.89
  • Day's High0.89
  • 52 Wk High1.74
  • Prev. Close0.87
  • Day's Low0.88
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)2.02
  • P/E87
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.24
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Landsmill Green Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹0.89

Prev. Close

₹0.87

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.02

Day's High

₹0.89

Day's Low

₹0.88

52 Week's High

₹1.74

52 Week's Low

₹0.65

Book Value

₹1.24

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.55

P/E

87

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Landsmill Green Limited Corporate Action

26 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2025

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26 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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14 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Landsmill Green Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Landsmill Green Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:51 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.16%

Non-Promoter- 1.39%

Institutions: 1.38%

Non-Institutions: 79.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Landsmill Green Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

141.07

141.07

141.07

94.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.49

31.19

29.91

74.36

Net Worth

173.56

172.26

170.98

168.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.53

9.4

20.38

30.62

yoy growth (%)

-19.83

-53.86

-33.42

-23.69

Raw materials

-6.34

-8.1

-12.63

-27.26

As % of sales

84.15

86.12

61.97

89.04

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.63

-1.36

-1.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.26

0.14

3.83

0.23

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.01

-1.11

-0.12

Working capital

-105.58

85.78

-3.08

56.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.83

-53.86

-33.42

-23.69

Op profit growth

-52.28

-173.31

319.35

-27.11

EBIT growth

-207.23

-95.66

385.21

-38.04

Net profit growth

-353.53

-94.98

2,295.15

-70.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

7.3

13.63

2.58

6.56

8.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.3

13.63

2.58

6.56

8.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.11

5.22

3.42

3.14

0.26

Landsmill Green Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,970

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,090.5

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.55

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.54

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

414.9

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Landsmill Green Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Lakhmendra Khurana

Whole-time Director

Arpit Khurana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilam Bihani

Independent Director

Shweta Mundra

Executive Director

Jasman Singh Chadha

Executive Director

Ankit Mehra

Additional Director

Arihant Bhansali

Additional Director

Daksha Nag

Additional Director

Hema Sadnan

Registered Office

31-A Laxmi Industrial Estate,

New Link Road Andheri(West),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-40309898

Website: http://www.excel-infoways.com

Email: cs@excel-infoways.com; lkhurana@excel-infoways.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ex...
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Reports by Landsmill Green Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Landsmill Green Limited share price today?

The Landsmill Green Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Landsmill Green Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landsmill Green Limited is ₹125.55 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Landsmill Green Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Landsmill Green Limited is 87 and 0.70 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Landsmill Green Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landsmill Green Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landsmill Green Limited is ₹0.65 and ₹1.74 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Landsmill Green Limited?

Landsmill Green Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.62%, 3 Years at 24.58%, 1 Year at 22.54%, 6 Month at -28.10%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -8.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Landsmill Green Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Landsmill Green Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 19.17 %
Institutions - 1.38 %
Public - 79.45 %

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