|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|Landsmill Green Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2026 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. 2. To take on record the Auditors Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026) Financial result for the quater and year ended March 31, 2026 Revised outcome - Auditor Report as per SEBI prescribed Format (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|23 Mar 2026
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 26.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|22 Dec 2025
|13 Dec 2025
|Intimation of board meeting Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 22, 2025 Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In suppression to the meeting held on November 11 2025 we wish to inform that the change in Registered Office of the Company will be within the city instead of outside the city. 2. Resignation of Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana (DIN: 00623015) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. However he will continue to be the Director of the Company. 3. Re designation of Mr. Ankit Mehra (DIN: 07669838) from Whole-Time Director to Managing Director of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 and other business transaction. Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on November 11, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2025
|13 Oct 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve revisions in the resolutions passed in the last board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 24/10/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Oct 2025
|23 Sep 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising through preferential allotment issue of convertible warrants FCCBs QIP or any other permissible instruments/modes subject to necessary approvals of shareholders regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th October, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held today on September 02, 2025
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of preferential allotment issue of warrants FCCB QIP or any other permissible instruments subject to approvals from Shareholders regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2025 for raising funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the date venue and time of Extra-ordinary general meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2025 to consider and approve the day, date, time venue of the extra-ordinary general meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2025
|22 Jul 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 and to transact other business items. Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 28, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jul 2025
|7 Jul 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director as Executive Director of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 14/07/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :12.07.2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2025
|17 Jun 2025
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the day date time and venue for holding the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and Approve draft Notice convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company Outcome of Board meeting held on June 26, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.