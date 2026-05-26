Board Meeting 26 May 2026 19 May 2026

Landsmill Green Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2026 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. 2. To take on record the Auditors Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026) Financial result for the quater and year ended March 31, 2026 Revised outcome - Auditor Report as per SEBI prescribed Format (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 23 Mar 2026

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 26.03.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting

Board Meeting 22 Dec 2025 13 Dec 2025

Intimation of board meeting Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 22, 2025 Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.12.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Nov 2025 14 Nov 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In suppression to the meeting held on November 11 2025 we wish to inform that the change in Registered Office of the Company will be within the city instead of outside the city. 2. Resignation of Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana (DIN: 00623015) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. However he will continue to be the Director of the Company. 3. Re designation of Mr. Ankit Mehra (DIN: 07669838) from Whole-Time Director to Managing Director of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 and other business transaction. Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on November 11, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2025 13 Oct 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve revisions in the resolutions passed in the last board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 24/10/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Oct 2025 23 Sep 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising through preferential allotment issue of convertible warrants FCCBs QIP or any other permissible instruments/modes subject to necessary approvals of shareholders regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th October, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held today on September 02, 2025

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of preferential allotment issue of warrants FCCB QIP or any other permissible instruments subject to approvals from Shareholders regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2025 for raising funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the date venue and time of Extra-ordinary general meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2025 to consider and approve the day, date, time venue of the extra-ordinary general meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2025 22 Jul 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 and to transact other business items. Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 28, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/07/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025

Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director as Executive Director of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 14/07/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :12.07.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 17 Jun 2025