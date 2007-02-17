INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To,

The Members of,

LCC PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED

CIN: U45500GJ2017PTC100301

Ahmedabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of LCC PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity for the year, Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the report of Board of Directors and its committees, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and those charged with the Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the presentation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are also responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) As being Private Limited Company, the requirement of the auditor of the other matter to be included in the independent Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197 of the Act, as amended is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note No.39 to the Standalone Financial Statement.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv)(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year, hence compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure - B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For, Surana Maloo & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112171W Per, Vidhan Surana Partner Date: July 02, 2024 Membership No: 041841 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN - 24041841BKALAA3044

ANNEXURE-A

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements

of LCC Projects Private Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LCC PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reoortine issued bv the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, Surana Maloo & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112171W Per, Vidhan Surana Partner Date: July 02, 2024 Membership No: 041841 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN - 24041841BKALAA3044

ANNEXURE- B

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of "LCC PROJECTS

PRIVATE LIMITED"

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of LCC Projects Private Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: -

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use asset.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with program of physical verification, which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to size of the Company and nature of fixed assets. Based on our audit and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based upon the audit procedure performed and according to the records of the company, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated on or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(II)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory of have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and immovable properties. We have been informed that based on discussions between the Companys management and the respective lenders, the Company has been filing monthly statements on mutually agreed basis for reporting of current assets, represented by adjusted balances of Accounts receivables (excluding withheld balances by the respective debtors), Accounts payable (excluding payables to service vendors, provisions and balance for retention payable), Inventory (except Goods in Transit), Contract assets (for outstanding upto three months), Advance to suppliers and Mobilization Advances. These statements, which have been filed by the Company are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for such respective months.

(iii)(a) The Company has granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand repayment is at the discretion of the borrowers to Companies as stated below. Of these, following are granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013: in the nature of sub-ordinated debt to wholly-owned subsidiaries and provided guarantee during the year.

A. During the year the company has provided loans or advances and provided guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars Bank Guarantee Loans Aggregate of amount granted/ provided during the year and Bank Guarantees given -Subsidiary Companies and Joint Venture 2,743.08 888.66 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet in respect of above case (including opening balance) 49,524.21 943.11

B. The company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided securities to any other companies, firm, Limited liability Partnership or any other parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to loans granted and investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) Interest has not been charged and stipulations for repayment of principal amount has not been made against loans outstanding at the year end from the subsidiaries. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are not able to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) Since the repayment schedule for such loans is not stipulated, no loan is overdue for more than ninety days and accordingly reporting with respect to recovery of principal and interest is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans given to Subsidiary companies, the aforesaid loans are either repayable on demand of the Company or repayable at the option of such Subsidiary companies. Therefore, in respect of aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than 90 days.

(e) As per information given to us, no loan or advances in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As per information given to us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period during the year, accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in schedule VI of the Act and accordingly, the provisions of Section 186, except sub section (1), of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made by it.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not accepted deposits (including deemed deposits) from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(v) of the Order, is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion, that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records produced before us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund (PF), Employees State Insurance (ESIC), Professional Tax, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, goods & service tax and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities though there have been few delays in case of goods and service tax and tax deducted at source. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except those mentioned below:

Name of the Statute Period to which the amounts relate Amount (RS. In Lakhs) Income Tax AY 2008-09 (FY 2007-08) to AY 2014-15 (FY 13-14) 1.66

(b) According to the information given to us and documents submitted to us, we report that statutory due referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Amount of Demand raised (Rs. In Lakhs) Amount under Dispute Deposited (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax 225.00 225.00 AY 2018-19 relevant to FY 2017-18 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Goods & Service Tax 230.26 230.26 FY 2017-18 to FY 19-20 The Commissioner (Appeals) of CGST (M.P) Goods & Service Tax 51.21 51.21 FY 20-21 to 21- 22 AC/DC of CGST And Excise (M.P) Goods & Service Tax 7.51 7.51 F.Y. 2018-19 The Commissioner (Appeals) of CGST (Rajasthan) Goods & Service Tax 78.73 78.73 FY 17-18 to FY 19-20 The Joint Commissioner (Appeals) of CGST (Rajasthan) Goods & Service Tax 355.37 355.37 FY 17-18 DC of CGST, (Rajasthan) Goods & Service Tax 46.46 46.46 FY 18-19 DC of CGST, (Rajasthan) Goods & Service Tax 11.41 11.41 FY 17-18 The Commissioner (Appeals) of CGST (Rajasthan)

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us,

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, in our opinion, the Company has applied term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or jointly controlled operations.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, jointly controlled operations or associate companies, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) According to the information available with us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information available with us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) (a) to 3 (xii) (c) of the Order are not applicable

(xiii) As per information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013, wherever applicable, and all the details have been disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report of internal auditor for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) As per information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its, Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) As per information available with us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors ot the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of projects other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information available with us, the company has transferred amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 to the Companies Act, in respect of ongoing projects in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act.