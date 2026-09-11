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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
136
34
34
34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
464.35
346.88
227.9
169.73
Net Worth
600.35
380.88
261.9
203.73
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3,600.25
2,918.29
2,438.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,600.25
2,918.29
2,438.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
39.2
22.8
10.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,955
|40.49
|5,44,155.04
|4,455.26
|0.96
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
205.35
|51.73
|42,815.89
|155.62
|0.83
|4,302.81
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
396.95
|62.61
|28,059.38
|121.7
|0.04
|2,266.28
|109.66
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,433.05
|22.89
|24,472.56
|265.36
|0.77
|5,481.86
|481.02
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
19.92
|21.19
|24,059.38
|269.53
|0.53
|1,230.26
|13.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arjan Suja Rabari
Managing Director
Laljibhai Arjanbhai Ahir
Non Executive Director
Maya Arjan Rabari
Independent Director
Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
Independent Director
Vijayalakshmi Shalil Suvarna
Independent Director
Mirtunjay Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gayatri Desai.
B Wing,15th Flr, Privilon Bld,
Vikram Nagar Ambli-Bopal Road,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: +91 79 4848 4453
Website: http://www.lccprojects.com
Email: cs@lccprojects.com
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Summary
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Reports by LCC Projects Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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