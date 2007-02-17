LCC Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
136
34
34
34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
464.35
346.88
227.9
169.73
Net Worth
600.35
380.88
261.9
203.73
Minority Interest
Debt
737.04
412.58
273.72
100.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
4.69
4.3
0
Total Liabilities
1,338.3
798.15
539.92
304.5
Fixed Assets
175.88
126.95
80.89
64.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.64
10.83
7.01
5.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.1
1.2
Networking Capital
904.58
534.77
391.64
157.86
Inventories
198.28
134.75
78.42
70.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
277.62
162.38
182.15
95.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
744.48
552.42
374.06
173.55
Sundry Creditors
-55.39
-166.74
-90.96
-71.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-260.41
-148.04
-152.03
-110.33
Cash
251.21
125.59
59.27
74.78
Total Assets
1,338.31
798.14
539.91
304.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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