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LCC Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

136

34

34

34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

464.35

346.88

227.9

169.73

Net Worth

600.35

380.88

261.9

203.73

Minority Interest

Debt

737.04

412.58

273.72

100.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.91

4.69

4.3

0

Total Liabilities

1,338.3

798.15

539.92

304.5

Fixed Assets

175.88

126.95

80.89

64.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.64

10.83

7.01

5.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.1

1.2

Networking Capital

904.58

534.77

391.64

157.86

Inventories

198.28

134.75

78.42

70.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

277.62

162.38

182.15

95.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

744.48

552.42

374.06

173.55

Sundry Creditors

-55.39

-166.74

-90.96

-71.47

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-260.41

-148.04

-152.03

-110.33

Cash

251.21

125.59

59.27

74.78

Total Assets

1,338.31

798.14

539.91

304.49

LCC Projects Ltd : related Articles

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