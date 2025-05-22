iifl-logo

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Company Summary

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
409.2
(-2.42%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Summary

Schloss Bangalore Limited was incorporated as Schloss Bangalore Private Limited on March 20, 2019, as a Private Limited Company at New Delhi, by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company status to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Schloss Bangalore Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 3, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Schloss Bangalore is Indias only institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality company. It own, operate, manage and develop luxury hotels and resorts under, The Leela brand.

In 1986, the Late Captain C.P. Krishnan Nair laid the foundation of The Leela brand, and it has since then focused on building a luxury brand specializing in Indian hospitality.The Company started its operations effective October 17, 2019 by acquiring Bangalore hotel undertaking of HLV Limited. In 2019, the Company acquired the The Leela Palace Bengaluru; further acquired The Leela Palace New Delhi by Schloss Chanakya, acquired The Leela Palace Chennai by Schloss Chennai.; acquired The Leela Palace Udaipur by Schloss Udaipur.

The Portfolio includes The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels and The Leela Resorts. The Company undertake its business primarily throughdirect ownership of hotels and hotel management agreements with third-party hotel owners. The Owned Portfolio includes five iconic hotels located in the top luxury hospitality destinations in India.

Built at attractive locations, these hotels are designed as modern palaces to blend traditional Indian architecture with contemporary world-class amenities and services. The modern palace hotelsin Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and New Delhi (Delhi) are recognized hospitality landmarks and benefit from high barriers to entry. Apart from these, their properties are a luxury ecosystem, comprising of luxurious accommodations, curated experiences, wellness programs and award-winning food and beverage (F&B) options.

The Company further acquired Galleria at The Leela Palace Bengaluru in 2021. It acquired further 50% shareholding of Tulsi Palace Resort Private Limited (TPRPL) by Moonburg Power Private Limited (MPPL) in 2023. The Company started the operations at The Leela Hyderabad in Telangana in FY24.

In May 2025, the Company has launched an IPO by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3500 Crore Equity Shares having face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a Fresh Issue of Rs 2500 Crore and Rs 1000 Crore through Offer for Sale.The Company has acquired 76% equity stake in Buildminds Real Estate Private Limited on February 25, 2025.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.