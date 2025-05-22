Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Summary

Schloss Bangalore Limited was incorporated as Schloss Bangalore Private Limited on March 20, 2019, as a Private Limited Company at New Delhi, by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company status to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Schloss Bangalore Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 3, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Schloss Bangalore is Indias only institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality company. It own, operate, manage and develop luxury hotels and resorts under, The Leela brand.



In 1986, the Late Captain C.P. Krishnan Nair laid the foundation of The Leela brand, and it has since then focused on building a luxury brand specializing in Indian hospitality.The Company started its operations effective October 17, 2019 by acquiring Bangalore hotel undertaking of HLV Limited. In 2019, the Company acquired the The Leela Palace Bengaluru; further acquired The Leela Palace New Delhi by Schloss Chanakya, acquired The Leela Palace Chennai by Schloss Chennai.; acquired The Leela Palace Udaipur by Schloss Udaipur.



The Portfolio includes The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels and The Leela Resorts. The Company undertake its business primarily throughdirect ownership of hotels and hotel management agreements with third-party hotel owners. The Owned Portfolio includes five iconic hotels located in the top luxury hospitality destinations in India.



Built at attractive locations, these hotels are designed as modern palaces to blend traditional Indian architecture with contemporary world-class amenities and services. The modern palace hotelsin Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and New Delhi (Delhi) are recognized hospitality landmarks and benefit from high barriers to entry. Apart from these, their properties are a luxury ecosystem, comprising of luxurious accommodations, curated experiences, wellness programs and award-winning food and beverage (F&B) options.



The Company further acquired Galleria at The Leela Palace Bengaluru in 2021. It acquired further 50% shareholding of Tulsi Palace Resort Private Limited (TPRPL) by Moonburg Power Private Limited (MPPL) in 2023. The Company started the operations at The Leela Hyderabad in Telangana in FY24.



In May 2025, the Company has launched an IPO by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3500 Crore Equity Shares having face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a Fresh Issue of Rs 2500 Crore and Rs 1000 Crore through Offer for Sale.The Company has acquired 76% equity stake in Buildminds Real Estate Private Limited on February 25, 2025.