Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹409.3
Prev. Close₹409.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹409.3
Day's Low₹409.3
52 Week's High₹474.4
52 Week's Low₹382.5
Book Value₹273.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,668.9
P/E49.31
EPS8.3
Divi. Yield0
The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
276.49
80.48
70.84
20.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,066.29
-105.37
-91.95
-194.5
Net Worth
6,342.78
-24.89
-21.11
-174.33
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,527.29
1,300.57
1,171.45
860.06
380.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,527.29
1,300.57
1,171.45
860.06
380.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.49
105.98
55.05
43.21
35.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
652.25
|63.47
|92,871.84
|557.64
|0.5
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
150.36
|36.14
|31,317.55
|281.35
|0.67
|1,017.28
|57.09
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
285.55
|28.48
|17,882.29
|200.17
|0.52
|808.76
|74.97
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
750.65
|24.68
|16,443.17
|166.82
|0.27
|498.38
|171.43
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
627.2
|63.77
|14,683.93
|69.42
|0
|174.24
|202.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
Deepak Parekh
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
ANURAAG BHATNAGAR
Non Executive Director
Ankur Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ananya Tripathi
Non Executive Director
ASHANK ASHOK KOTHARI
Non Executive Director
Shai Zelering
Independent Director
Mukesh Butani
Independent Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Maheshwari
The Leela Palace Diplomatic En,
Africa Avenue Netaji Nagar,
Delhi - 110023
Tel: +91 22 6901 5454
Website: http://www.theleela.com
Email: cs@theleela.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Schloss Bangalore Limited was incorporated as Schloss Bangalore Private Limited on March 20, 2019, as a Private Limited Company at New Delhi, by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company status to a...
Read More
Reports by Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.