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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Share Price Live

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409.3
(0.02%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:46 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open409.3
  • Day's High409.3
  • 52 Wk High474.4
  • Prev. Close409.2
  • Day's Low409.3
  • 52 Wk Low 382.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E49.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value273.05
  • EPS8.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,668.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

₹409.3

Prev. Close

₹409.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.22

Day's High

₹409.3

Day's Low

₹409.3

52 Week's High

₹474.4

52 Week's Low

₹382.5

Book Value

₹273.05

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,668.9

P/E

49.31

EPS

8.3

Divi. Yield

0

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

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The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

25 Aug 2025|09:38 AM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.90%

Foreign: 75.90%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.13%

Institutions: 19.13%

Non-Institutions: 4.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

276.49

80.48

70.84

20.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,066.29

-105.37

-91.95

-194.5

Net Worth

6,342.78

-24.89

-21.11

-174.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,527.29

1,300.57

1,171.45

860.06

380.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,527.29

1,300.57

1,171.45

860.06

380.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

70.49

105.98

55.05

43.21

35.84

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

652.25

63.4792,871.84557.640.51,660.6389.69

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

150.36

36.1431,317.55281.350.671,017.2857.09

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

285.55

28.4817,882.29200.170.52808.7674.97

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

750.65

24.6816,443.17166.820.27498.38171.43

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

627.2

63.7714,683.9369.420174.24202.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

Deepak Parekh

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

ANURAAG BHATNAGAR

Non Executive Director

Ankur Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ananya Tripathi

Non Executive Director

ASHANK ASHOK KOTHARI

Non Executive Director

Shai Zelering

Independent Director

Mukesh Butani

Independent Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Maheshwari

Registered Office

The Leela Palace Diplomatic En,

Africa Avenue Netaji Nagar,

Delhi - 110023

Tel: +91 22 6901 5454

Website: http://www.theleela.com

Email: cs@theleela.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Schloss Bangalore Limited was incorporated as Schloss Bangalore Private Limited on March 20, 2019, as a Private Limited Company at New Delhi, by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company status to a...
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Reports by Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹409.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹13668.90 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd is 49.31 and 1.51 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹382.5 and ₹474.4 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.88%, 6 Month at 5.02%, 3 Month at -5.33% and 1 Month at -3.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.91 %
Institutions - 19.13 %
Public - 4.96 %

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