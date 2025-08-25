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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

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411.45
(0.55%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:04:57 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

276.49

80.48

70.84

20.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,066.29

-105.37

-91.95

-194.5

Net Worth

6,342.78

-24.89

-21.11

-174.33

Minority Interest

Debt

1,587.42

1,857.02

1,766.36

1,601.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

23.64

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,953.84

1,832.13

1,745.25

1,426.74

Fixed Assets

1,825.07

1,731.52

1,682.54

1,390.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,724

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,327.83

29.17

8.31

-15.53

Inventories

7.53

9.59

8.81

5.81

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.44

9.09

12.64

6.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,366.89

65.41

34.07

40.38

Sundry Creditors

-27.03

-31.73

-19.59

-10.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33

-23.19

-27.62

-57.91

Cash

76.94

71.42

54.37

51.68

Total Assets

7,953.84

1,832.13

1,745.24

1,426.74

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd : related Articles

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

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The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

25 Aug 2025|09:38 AM
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