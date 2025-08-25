|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2026
|23 Apr 2026
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 28, 2026 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:28.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2026
|12 Jan 2026
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2025
|9 Oct 2025
|Quarterly Results-Schloss Bangalore Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 14, 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2025
|17 Jul 2025
|Schloss Bangalore Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :22.07.2025)
The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
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