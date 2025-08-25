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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd Board Meeting

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409.2
(-2.42%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Apr 202623 Apr 2026
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 28, 2026 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:28.04.2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202612 Jan 2026
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20259 Oct 2025
Quarterly Results-Schloss Bangalore Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 14, 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.10.2025)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202522 Aug 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting22 Jul 202517 Jul 2025
Schloss Bangalore Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :22.07.2025)

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd: Related News

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

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The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

25 Aug 2025|09:38 AM
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