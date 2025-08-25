Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 23 Apr 2026

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 28, 2026 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:28.04.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results-Schloss Bangalore Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 14, 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.10.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2025 17 Jul 2025