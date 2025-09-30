Approved the Notice of the 40t Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing and other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) mode Enclosed herewith 40th AGM Outcome and Proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2025) Enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report for 40th AGM Enclosed herewith Voting Results for 40th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)