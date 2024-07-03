Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹185.95
Prev. Close₹189.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹185.95
Day's Low₹185.95
52 Week's High₹239.3
52 Week's Low₹80.45
Book Value₹9.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.4
-1.16
-0.96
-0.78
Net Worth
1.6
-0.91
-0.71
-0.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.01
-0.26
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
19.45
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
19.45
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Mundhra
Managing Director & CFO
Vishvajitsinh Dilipsinh Jadeja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amarendra Mohapatra.
Independent Director
Aakansha Vaid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shitalbhai Mohanbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akhil Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KAVITA AKSHAY CHHAJER
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Agarwal
103 B Wing Ansa Industrial Est,
Sakivihar Road Sakinaka Andher,
Maharashtra - 400072
Tel: -
Website: http://www.yashtradingfinance.com
Email: yashtradingandfinancelimited@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Yash Trading and Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on July 9,1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on Decemb...
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Reports by Lexora Global Ltd
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