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Lexora Global Ltd Share Price Live

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185.95
(-1.98%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Futures

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  • Open185.95
  • Day's High185.95
  • 52 Wk High239.3
  • Prev. Close189.7
  • Day's Low185.95
  • 52 Wk Low 80.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lexora Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹185.95

Prev. Close

₹189.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.27

Day's High

₹185.95

Day's Low

₹185.95

52 Week's High

₹239.3

52 Week's Low

₹80.45

Book Value

₹9.75

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lexora Global Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Lexora Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Lexora Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.85%

Non-Promoter- 1.75%

Institutions: 1.75%

Non-Institutions: 32.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Lexora Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.4

-1.16

-0.96

-0.78

Net Worth

1.6

-0.91

-0.71

-0.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.01

-0.26

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

19.45

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

19.45

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0

Lexora Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lexora Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Mundhra

Managing Director & CFO

Vishvajitsinh Dilipsinh Jadeja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amarendra Mohapatra.

Independent Director

Aakansha Vaid

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shitalbhai Mohanbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akhil Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KAVITA AKSHAY CHHAJER

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Agarwal

Registered Office

103 B Wing Ansa Industrial Est,

Sakivihar Road Sakinaka Andher,

Maharashtra - 400072

Tel: -

Website: http://www.yashtradingfinance.com

Email: yashtradingandfinancelimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Yash Trading and Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on July 9,1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on Decemb...
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Reports by Lexora Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lexora Global Ltd share price today?

The Lexora Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lexora Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexora Global Ltd is ₹185.95 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lexora Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lexora Global Ltd is 0 and 19.07 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lexora Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexora Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexora Global Ltd is ₹80.45 and ₹239.3 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lexora Global Ltd?

Lexora Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.15%, 3 Years at 115.89%, 1 Year at -19.19%, 6 Month at -7.03%, 3 Month at -10.56% and 1 Month at 12.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lexora Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lexora Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.85 %
Institutions - 1.75 %
Public - 32.40 %

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