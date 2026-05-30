Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Lexora Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited financial results of the company for the period ended on March 31 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2026 31 Mar 2026

Yash Trading & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on i.e. 04th April2026 Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e., 04th April, 2026 has, inter-alia have considered, approved and taken on record inter-alia the following subject to the approval of shareholders Consider and approve split of shares of company The Board of Directors has approved the sub-division/split of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid- up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, fully paid- up. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining shareholders approval. Approval for Corporate Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Yash Trading & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Change of Name of the company; 3) Alteration of the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and related matters; 4) Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from one state to another; and 5) Any other item with the permission of chair. ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/02/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Yash Trading & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended September 30 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. In pursuant to Regulation 29, 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that in continuation of our previous Board Meeting intimation dated 7th November, 2025 for Board meeting to be held on Wednesday 12th November, 2025, 2025 the board meeting is deferred/postponed to Friday, 14th November, 2025 at 3:00 pm due to health reasons of Chairman of Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Yash Trading & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1)The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended June 30 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 13/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 18 Jul 2025

Yash Trading & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Enclosed herewith Intimation of Deferment of Board Meeting dated 23.07.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2025 6 Jul 2025