|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Aug 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|30 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and as per Regulations 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Beneficial Owners / Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed From Wednesday, September 24, 2025 to Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (both days inclusive) and Company has fixed Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and to attend the Annual General Meeting
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.