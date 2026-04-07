|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Apr 2026
|2 May 2026
|Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company as on Monday, May 02,2026 through video conferencing or other audio visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. Notice to be held for EGM to be held on May 02,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.04.2026). Outcome cum proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 02,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026) Scrutinizer report of EGM held on May 02,2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2026)
|EGM
|14 Feb 2026
|18 Mar 2026
|ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/02/2026 ENCLOSED HEREWITH EGM INTIMATION FOR EGM TO BE HELD ON 18/03/2026 AT 3 PM THROUGH VC (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2026). Enclosed herewith EGM outcome and proceeding dated 18th March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/03/2026). Enclosed herewith Scrutiniser Report and voting results for the EGM conducted at 18-03-2026. Enclosed herewith Scrutiniser Report and Voting Result for EGM dated 18-03-2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.03.2026)
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