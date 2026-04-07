Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company as on Monday, May 02,2026 through video conferencing or other audio visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. Notice to be held for EGM to be held on May 02,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.04.2026). Outcome cum proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 02,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026) Scrutinizer report of EGM held on May 02,2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2026)