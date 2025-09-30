AGM 30/09/2025 Intimation for closure of Register of members and share transfer books for the purpose of AGM Proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025, Re- appointment of Directors retiring by Rotation at the AGM (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Scrutinizer report and Voting results for AGM held on 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 29.10.2025)