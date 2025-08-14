Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹41.5
Prev. Close₹41.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.87
Day's High₹43.52
Day's Low₹41.5
52 Week's High₹85.6
52 Week's Low₹37.76
Book Value₹41.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.79
P/E8.46
EPS4.9
Divi. Yield0.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.44
7.22
3.59
0.62
Net Worth
12.45
7.23
3.6
0.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
111.85
|0
|1,18,102.15
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.05
|0
|54,460.84
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
97.35
|40.9
|26,284.5
|220.06
|1.05
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
264.3
|30.77
|18,871.02
|187.82
|0.4
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
350.45
|26.02
|15,145.04
|174.23
|0.71
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Wilfred Selvaraj
WTD & Executive Director
Padma Wilfred
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / Vp
Ramesh Raja
E D & Wholetime Director
Deepti Mantri
E D & Wholetime Director
Tijo Mathew Kurisummoottil
E D & Wholetime Director
Sivaji Gollapelli
Non Executive Director
Singaravelou
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoharan V
Independent Non Exe. Director
Velayutham Anburaj
Independent Non Exe. Director
Susanta Kumar Dehury
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chinchalapu Ujjwal Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jain
Additional Director
Chintan Virendra Chheda
Additional Director
Dhawal Padmakar Bhute
Independent Director
Namrata Kalanouria
No 18/1 & 18/2 (18) First cros,
s street Extension West Mambal,
Tamil Nadu - 600033
Tel: +91 99400 67846
Website: http://www.lgtholidays.com
Email: info@lgtholidays.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
LGT Business Connextions Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of LGT Business Connextions Private Limited dated August 31, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, C...
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Reports by LGT Global Hospitality Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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