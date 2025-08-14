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LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Share Price Live

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43.52
(4.99%)
Jul 16, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.5
  • Day's High43.52
  • 52 Wk High85.6
  • Prev. Close41.45
  • Day's Low41.5
  • 52 Wk Low 37.76
  • Turnover (lac)8.87
  • P/E8.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.38
  • EPS4.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.79
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹41.5

Prev. Close

₹41.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.87

Day's High

₹43.52

Day's Low

₹41.5

52 Week's High

₹85.6

52 Week's Low

₹37.76

Book Value

₹41.38

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.79

P/E

8.46

EPS

4.9

Divi. Yield

0.45

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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LGT Global Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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LGT Global Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Jul, 2026|08:13 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Aug-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.94%

Non-Promoter- 28.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.44

7.22

3.59

0.62

Net Worth

12.45

7.23

3.6

0.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

111.85

01,18,102.15402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.05

054,460.8410.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

97.35

40.926,284.5220.061.053,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

264.3

30.7718,871.02187.820.4826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

350.45

26.0215,145.04174.230.71296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LGT Global Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Wilfred Selvaraj

WTD & Executive Director

Padma Wilfred

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / Vp

Ramesh Raja

E D & Wholetime Director

Deepti Mantri

E D & Wholetime Director

Tijo Mathew Kurisummoottil

E D & Wholetime Director

Sivaji Gollapelli

Non Executive Director

Singaravelou

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoharan V

Independent Non Exe. Director

Velayutham Anburaj

Independent Non Exe. Director

Susanta Kumar Dehury

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chinchalapu Ujjwal Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jain

Additional Director

Chintan Virendra Chheda

Additional Director

Dhawal Padmakar Bhute

Independent Director

Namrata Kalanouria

Registered Office

No 18/1 & 18/2 (18) First cros,

s street Extension West Mambal,

Tamil Nadu - 600033

Tel: +91 99400 67846

Website: http://www.lgtholidays.com

Email: info@lgtholidays.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

LGT Business Connextions Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of LGT Business Connextions Private Limited dated August 31, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, C...
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Reports by LGT Global Hospitality Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the LGT Global Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The LGT Global Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd is ₹40.79 Cr. as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd is 8.46 and 1.00 as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LGT Global Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd is ₹37.76 and ₹85.6 as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd?

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -49.05%, 6 Month at -41.62%, 3 Month at -21.79% and 1 Month at 0.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LGT Global Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR LGT Global Hospitality Ltd

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