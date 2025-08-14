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LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Company Summary

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43.52
(4.99%)
Jul 16, 2026|05:30:00 AM

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Summary

LGT Business Connextions Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of LGT Business Connextions Private Limited dated August 31, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into public Company and the name of the Company was changed to LGT Business Connextions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 28, 2024, issued by the Central Registration Centre.The Company came up with the initial public offer by issuing 26,25,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and raised Rs 28.09 crores, consisting a fresh issue of 23,62,800 equity shares aggregating to Rs 25.28 crores and the offer for sale of 2,62,800 equity shares aggregating to Rs 2.81 crores on August 12,, 2025. Company operate as a service aggregator in the travel and tourism industry.

It connect and aggregate supply from third party hotels, airlines, car rentals, cruise companies and other travel service suppliers directly or through third party aggregator wherever required and offer a wide range of services to customers as per requirement. It offer comprehensive range of travel services and tourism packages to customers including MICE travel as well as cruise bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and other tour and travels related services viz., customizing travel plans, travel arrangements for trade fairs etc. In addition to consolidated tour packages, it provide hotel accommodation, ticketing & visa processing services on standalone basis also.

It design travel packages for both corporate/ groups and individuals for their domestic as well as international leisure travel. Further as a part of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) services, Company make travel arrangements for corporate clients to their business meetings, conferences and events and as an incentive for their employees and business partners. This serves as a distinctive gifting option, enhancing the significance of their special occasions like birthdays, weddings, or anniversaries.
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