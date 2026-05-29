|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|24 May 2026
|LGT Business Connextions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve draft audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May 2026 Correction of typographical error in attachment of outcome of board meeting filed on 29th May 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 Mar 2026
|2 Mar 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the following outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today, i.e. on 2nd March 2026 Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd March 2026, approving issuance of notice of postal ballot for shareholders approval (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|LGT Business Connextions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended on 30-09-2025 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|Intimation of 9th AGM to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 at 4:30 P.M. through video conferencing and other audio-visual means
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