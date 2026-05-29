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LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Board Meeting

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43.52
(4.99%)
Jul 16, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/07/2025calendar-icon
16/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202624 May 2026
LGT Business Connextions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve draft audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May 2026 Correction of typographical error in attachment of outcome of board meeting filed on 29th May 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026)
Board Meeting2 Mar 20262 Mar 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the following outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today, i.e. on 2nd March 2026 Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd March 2026, approving issuance of notice of postal ballot for shareholders approval (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.03.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
LGT Business Connextions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended on 30-09-2025 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20258 Sep 2025
Intimation of 9th AGM to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 at 4:30 P.M. through video conferencing and other audio-visual means

LGT Global Hospitality Ltd: Related News

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