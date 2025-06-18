To convene the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 17th July 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) We enclose herewith a copy of the Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, the 17th July 2025 at 3.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith a copy of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2025) We are forwarding the copies of the newspaper advertisement published by the Company regarding Notice of 62nd Annual General Meeting and E-Voting information. Pursuant to Regulation 36(1)(b) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has sent a letter to Members providing a web-link including the exact path of the Annual Report 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2025) Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 17th July 2025 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2025) The Voting Results, along with the combined scrutinizers report for the 62nd AGM held on 17th July 2025 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18.07.2025)