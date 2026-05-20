Board Meeting 20 May 2026 4 May 2026

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on 20th May 2026 inter-alia, to consider and recommend the dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26. LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st March 2026. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated), including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 20th May 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 28th January 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Dec 2025 15 Dec 2025

The Outcome of the Board Meeting, as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached.

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 7 Oct 2025

LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 5th November 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2025 30 Jun 2025