|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|4 May 2026
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on 20th May 2026 inter-alia, to consider and recommend the dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26. LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st March 2026. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated), including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 20th May 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|7 Jan 2026
|LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 28th January 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 Dec 2025
|15 Dec 2025
|The Outcome of the Board Meeting, as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached.
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|7 Oct 2025
|LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 5th November 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2025
|30 Jun 2025
|LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and other subjects as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today the 17th July 2025. The unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :17.07.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.