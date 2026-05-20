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LMW Ltd Board Meeting

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15,580
(-0.63%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Lak. Mach. Works CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 20264 May 2026
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on 20th May 2026 inter-alia, to consider and recommend the dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26. LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st March 2026. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated), including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 20th May 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 20267 Jan 2026
LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 28th January 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.01.2026)
Board Meeting15 Dec 202515 Dec 2025
The Outcome of the Board Meeting, as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached.
Board Meeting5 Nov 20257 Oct 2025
LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2025 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 5th November 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202530 Jun 2025
LMW Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and other subjects as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today the 17th July 2025. The unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :17.07.2025)

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