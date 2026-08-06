Lohia Corp Ltd Summary

Lohia Corp Limited was initially incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited, a Company Limited by Shares, dated June 5, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company was changed from Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited to Lohia Corp Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 6, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Center. Company is a manufacturer of complete range of machines required by HDPE /PP woven fabric industry for plastic woven sacks, FIBC, tarpaulins etc.



It operate 4 manufacturing units of which 3 in Kanpur and 1 in Bangalore. As of March 31, 2026, the manufacturing facilities had an installed capacity to produce 240 tapelines, 13,800 circular looms and 108,000 tape winders annually. In 1983, Company launched its first Circular Weaving Machine.



In 1985, it set up a technical textile machinery parts and assembly under the name Precitex Component Manufacturing Company. Later, it launched the Spin Draw Wind Machine in 2004. In 2012, it started Technical Training and Research Centre at Kanpur and launched the Valve Bag Converting Machine under the brand Valvomatic in 2014.



The Company launched block bottom valve bag converting machine model Blokomatic in 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Lohia Trade Services Limited (LTSL) dated 16 April 2024, as approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at Prayagraj, the Technical Textile Machinery Business of LTSL was demerged and the related investments by LTSL in its five subsidiaries along with LTSL were transferred to the Company with effect from 1 April, 2024 and the said Scheme became effective from May 1, 2024. Company launched the IPO by issuing 25,931,407 Equity Shares having face value of Rs 1 each and raised the Offer for Sale of Rs 1101.2 crore on July 27, 2026.