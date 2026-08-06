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Lohia Corp Ltd Share Price Live

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530.3
(-0.22%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open533.9
  • Day's High555.6
  • 52 Wk High547.7
  • Prev. Close531.45
  • Day's Low521.1
  • 52 Wk Low 461
  • Turnover (lac)7,001.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,602.62
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lohia Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

₹533.9

Prev. Close

₹531.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹7,001.67

Day's High

₹555.6

Day's Low

₹521.1

52 Week's High

₹547.7

52 Week's Low

₹461

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,602.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.28

Lohia Corp Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lohia Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Lohia Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:01 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.61%

Non-Promoter- 4.38%

Institutions: 4.38%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Lohia Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

10.57

10.57

0.01

10.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

550.13

381.38

-0.01

547.22

Net Worth

560.7

391.95

0

557.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

1,717

1,376.87

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,717

1,376.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

20.88

9.6

Lohia Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,629

86.4517,754.5166.010.21853.32,780.71

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

1,208.4

111.187,925.0616.870202.06140.03

Omnitech Engineering Ltd

OMNI

578.35

07,151.6129.410169.2250.58

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

517.85

27.195,856.9275.610.021,666.58130.62

Uniparts India Ltd

UNIPARTS

814.6

22.923,689.43230.86191.57121.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lohia Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Lohia

Whole Time Director & COO

Gaurav Lohia

Whole-time Director

Rajendra Kumar Arya

Whole-time Director

PARITOSH KUMAR MUKHERJEE

Independent Director

D K Mittal

Independent Director

Naresh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Basant Seth

Independent Director

Keith Reddy Padmaja Reddy

Non Executive Director

Ujjal De

Independent Director

Gaurav Swarup

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHIKHA SRIVASTAVA

Registered Office

D-3/A Panki Industrial Estate,

Udyog Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 208022

Tel: +91 512 2593100

Website: http://www.lohiagroup.com

Email: compliance@lohiagroup.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Lohia Corp Limited was initially incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited, a Company Limited by Shares, dated June 5, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. ...
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Reports by Lohia Corp Ltd

Company FAQs

The Lohia Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lohia Corp Ltd is ₹5602.62 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Lohia Corp Ltd is 0 and 10.06 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lohia Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lohia Corp Ltd is ₹461 and ₹547.7 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Lohia Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Lohia Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.66 %
Institutions - 23.17 %
Public - 8.17 %

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