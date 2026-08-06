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SectorEngineering
Open₹533.9
Prev. Close₹531.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,001.67
Day's High₹555.6
Day's Low₹521.1
52 Week's High₹547.7
52 Week's Low₹461
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,602.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.28
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.57
10.57
0.01
10.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
550.13
381.38
-0.01
547.22
Net Worth
560.7
391.95
0
557.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
1,717
1,376.87
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,717
1,376.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
20.88
9.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,629
|86.45
|17,754.51
|66.01
|0.21
|853.3
|2,780.71
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,208.4
|111.18
|7,925.06
|16.87
|0
|202.06
|140.03
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
578.35
|0
|7,151.61
|29.41
|0
|169.22
|50.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
517.85
|27.19
|5,856.92
|75.61
|0.02
|1,666.58
|130.62
Uniparts India Ltd
UNIPARTS
814.6
|22.92
|3,689.43
|23
|0.86
|191.57
|121.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Lohia
Whole Time Director & COO
Gaurav Lohia
Whole-time Director
Rajendra Kumar Arya
Whole-time Director
PARITOSH KUMAR MUKHERJEE
Independent Director
D K Mittal
Independent Director
Naresh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Basant Seth
Independent Director
Keith Reddy Padmaja Reddy
Non Executive Director
Ujjal De
Independent Director
Gaurav Swarup
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHIKHA SRIVASTAVA
D-3/A Panki Industrial Estate,
Udyog Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 208022
Tel: +91 512 2593100
Website: http://www.lohiagroup.com
Email: compliance@lohiagroup.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Lohia Corp Limited was initially incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited, a Company Limited by Shares, dated June 5, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. ...
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Reports by Lohia Corp Ltd
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