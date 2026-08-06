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Lohia Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

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520
(1.19%)
Aug 6, 2026|11:19:59 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

10.57

10.57

0.01

10.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

550.13

381.38

-0.01

547.22

Net Worth

560.7

391.95

0

557.79

Minority Interest

Debt

118.61

197.21

0

312.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

19.91

19.79

0

6.82

Total Liabilities

699.22

608.95

0

877.59

Fixed Assets

360.77

378.9

0

404.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

164.08

17.62

0

274.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

19.34

12.85

0

0

Networking Capital

134.65

175.22

0

179.65

Inventories

360.26

259.93

0

339.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

123.9

122.52

0

79.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

212.14

124.24

0

147.13

Sundry Creditors

-124.03

-107.58

0

-112.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-437.62

-223.89

0

-275.02

Cash

20.38

24.36

0

18.19

Total Assets

699.22

608.95

0

877.6

Lohia Corp : related Articles

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