Lohia Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.57
10.57
0.01
10.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
550.13
381.38
-0.01
547.22
Net Worth
560.7
391.95
0
557.79
Minority Interest
Debt
118.61
197.21
0
312.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.91
19.79
0
6.82
Total Liabilities
699.22
608.95
0
877.59
Fixed Assets
360.77
378.9
0
404.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
164.08
17.62
0
274.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.34
12.85
0
0
Networking Capital
134.65
175.22
0
179.65
Inventories
360.26
259.93
0
339.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
123.9
122.52
0
79.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
212.14
124.24
0
147.13
Sundry Creditors
-124.03
-107.58
0
-112.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-437.62
-223.89
0
-275.02
Cash
20.38
24.36
0
18.19
Total Assets
699.22
608.95
0
877.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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