Lumino Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.79
30.45
18.27
26.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
449.23
415.89
319.1
271.3
Net Worth
571.02
446.34
337.37
297.45
Minority Interest
Debt
881.71
457.57
199.95
166.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.46
3.85
0.53
0
Total Liabilities
1,457.19
907.76
537.85
463.68
Fixed Assets
85.65
62.72
23.37
21.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.25
87.11
25.07
21.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.9
7.78
0.77
1.54
Networking Capital
1,084.2
617.68
447.9
329.96
Inventories
259.1
178.85
69.26
151.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
721.16
459.52
400.76
408.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
370.44
250.84
121.27
60.07
Sundry Creditors
-100.81
-136.75
-42.34
-72.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-165.69
-134.78
-101.05
-218.04
Cash
227.19
132.46
40.73
89.61
Total Assets
1,457.19
907.75
537.84
463.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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