M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
5,005
|74.91
|4,44,336.97
|1,572
|0.3
|17,732
|249.47
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
611
|45.8
|63,101.08
|321.32
|0.41
|9,025.52
|59.26
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
LALITHAA
358.75
|19.86
|20,079.59
|208.38
|0
|6,039.56
|75.34
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.2
|19.74
|14,907.79
|240.16
|0
|910.32
|9.27
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
940.6
|53.66
|14,560.47
|85.37
|0
|1,824.55
|81.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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