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M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Share Price Live

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162.07
(4.86%)
Nov 11, 2026|11:19:58 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155.6
  • Day's High164.47
  • 52 Wk High175
  • Prev. Close154.56
  • Day's Low155.4
  • 52 Wk Low 152.65
  • Turnover (lac)1,650.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)912.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹155.6

Prev. Close

₹154.56

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,650.23

Day's High

₹164.47

Day's Low

₹155.4

52 Week's High

₹175

52 Week's Low

₹152.65

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

912.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Nov, 2026|11:44 AM
Nov-2026Nov-2026Oct-2026May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

42.69

8.54

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.32

107.7

17.79

9.65

Net Worth

168.01

116.24

22.29

14.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

5,005

74.914,44,336.971,5720.317,732249.47

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

611

45.863,101.08321.320.419,025.5259.26

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd

LALITHAA

358.75

19.8620,079.59208.3806,039.5675.34

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.2

19.7414,907.79240.160910.329.27

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd

SKYGOLD

940.6

53.6614,560.4785.3701,824.5581.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAMCHAND MURLIDHAR RAIMALANI

Whole Time Director

NEELAM RAMCHAND RAIMALANI

Whole Time Director

Kush Ramchand Raimalani

Independent Director

Luke Benedict Fernandez

Independent Director

Aakash T Keshari

Independent Director

Shrenik Suresh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Shah

Registered Office

1&2 A.N.Chambers Turner Rd,

Bandra West,

Maharashtra - 400050

Tel: +91 99200 77788

Website: http://www.mkjewels.in

Email: compliance@mkjewels.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Limited was incorporated as M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated Jan...
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Reports by M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd

Company FAQs

The M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd is ₹912.30 Cr. as of 11 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd is 0 and 2.24 as of 11 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd is ₹152.65 and ₹175 as of 11 Nov ‘26
M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.80 %
Institutions - 14.00 %
Public - 16.20 %

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