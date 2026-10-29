Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹155.6
Prev. Close₹154.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,650.23
Day's High₹164.47
Day's Low₹155.4
52 Week's High₹175
52 Week's Low₹152.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)912.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
42.69
8.54
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.32
107.7
17.79
9.65
Net Worth
168.01
116.24
22.29
14.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
5,005
|74.91
|4,44,336.97
|1,572
|0.3
|17,732
|249.47
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
611
|45.8
|63,101.08
|321.32
|0.41
|9,025.52
|59.26
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
LALITHAA
358.75
|19.86
|20,079.59
|208.38
|0
|6,039.56
|75.34
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.2
|19.74
|14,907.79
|240.16
|0
|910.32
|9.27
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
940.6
|53.66
|14,560.47
|85.37
|0
|1,824.55
|81.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAMCHAND MURLIDHAR RAIMALANI
Whole Time Director
NEELAM RAMCHAND RAIMALANI
Whole Time Director
Kush Ramchand Raimalani
Independent Director
Luke Benedict Fernandez
Independent Director
Aakash T Keshari
Independent Director
Shrenik Suresh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Shah
1&2 A.N.Chambers Turner Rd,
Bandra West,
Maharashtra - 400050
Tel: +91 99200 77788
Website: http://www.mkjewels.in
Email: compliance@mkjewels.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Limited was incorporated as M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated Jan...
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Reports by M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd
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