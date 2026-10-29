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M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Company Summary

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162.2
(4.94%)
Nov 11, 2026|03:04:58 PM

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd Summary

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Limited was incorporated as M.

K. Sons Fine Jewels Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 12, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company has acquired the entire running business with the assets and liabilities of M.

K. Sons Jewellers, sole proprietorship concern of one of the Promoter, Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani vide Business Succession Agreement dated March 29, 2025. Consequently, business of this proprietorship firm has merged into M.

K. Sons Fine Jewels Private Limited. Company was converted to a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 30, 2026 was issued by the RoC.The Company is a retail-focused jewellery company engaged in the marketing and sale of a wide range of gold, diamond and Cubic Zirconia (CZ) jewellery through its own chain of retail showrooms since 2012.

One of the Promoters, namely Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani has been in the business of jewellery since 1999 vide proprietorship firm namely, M. K. Sons Jewellers.

The Company offers a diverse portfolio of contemporary and bridal designs with a focus on craftsmanship, design quality and customer-centric jewellery collections. We have established the presence in the retail jewellery markets of Maharashtra and Gujarat by expanding the retail footprint across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two key commercial centres in Western India. Company currently operates three showrooms in Mumbai and two showrooms in Ahmedabad and has developed recognition as a regional jewellery brand in this market.

The Company launched the IPO of 17,000,000 Equity Shares having the face value Rs 10 each and raised funds aggregating to Rs 275.4 crore. The offer comprise a fresh issue of 13,600,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 220.32 crore and the offer for sale of 3,400,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 55.08 crore on 30 October 2026.
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