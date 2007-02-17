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M R Maniveni Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.37

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.95

10.05

7.85

Net Worth

18.32

12.35

10.15

Minority Interest

Debt

20.46

15

9.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.42

0.55

0.6

Total Liabilities

39.2

27.9

20.68

Fixed Assets

17.55

9.95

10.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21

17.7

9.93

Inventories

13.91

9.17

6.75

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.44

8.14

6.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.88

1.06

0.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.96

-0.34

-3.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.33

-0.49

Cash

0.66

0.25

0

Total Assets

39.21

27.9

20.68

M R Maniveni Foods Ltd : related Articles

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