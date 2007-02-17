M R Maniveni Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.37
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.95
10.05
7.85
Net Worth
18.32
12.35
10.15
Minority Interest
Debt
20.46
15
9.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0.55
0.6
Total Liabilities
39.2
27.9
20.68
Fixed Assets
17.55
9.95
10.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21
17.7
9.93
Inventories
13.91
9.17
6.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.44
8.14
6.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.88
1.06
0.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-0.34
-3.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.33
-0.49
Cash
0.66
0.25
0
Total Assets
39.21
27.9
20.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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